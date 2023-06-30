Alan Arkin, the versatile actor and director who won an Academy Award for his performance in Little Miss Sunshine and was nominated for four more Oscars, died on June 29, 2023, at his home in California. He was 89. The actor was known for his amazing roles and versatility. Apart from the Oscar glory, Alan Arkin had also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award. Alan Arkin Dies at 89, Oscar-winning Actor Was Known For His Performances in Little Miss Sunshine and Glengarry Glen Ross.

Arkin was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 26, 1934. He began his career as a child actor in the 1940s, appearing on radio and television. In the 1950s, he moved to the stage, where he starred in several Broadway productions, including Enter Laughing and The Sunshine Boys.

Arkin made his breakout performance in Hollywood in 1966 with a role in "The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!" He went on to star in a number of films, including Wait Until Dark, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, Gattaca, Argo, Million Dollar Arm, Dumbo and Edward Scissorhands.

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor and star of such films as Little Miss Sunshine, Glengarry Glen Ross, and Argo, as sadly passed away at the age of 89. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/VW4mfZdCvw — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 30, 2023

In 1997, Arkin won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Little Miss Sunshine. He was also nominated for Oscars for his performances in The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, and Argo. His last movie was a voice role in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Arkin was also a successful director, with credits including Little Murders, Fire Sale and Samuel Beckett Is Coming Soon. Arkin is survived by his wife, Suzanne Newlander, and his three children. The actor's sons shared a joint statement to People confirming his demise, which read "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).