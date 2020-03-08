Spenser Confidential Movie Review: Mark Wahlberg Starrer is Run Down by Predictability But Winston Duke's Performance is the Saving Grace 

Spenser Confidential Review (Photo Credits: File Image)

Spenser Confidential Review: Ever since streaming platforms became the new norm, it has become easier for filmmakers and producers to skip theatrical releases for films that may turn out to be box office duds but will find a reliable audience online. Of course, it's the other way round too, such as in case of the brilliant Martin Scorsese film, The Irishman which was released for Netflix as well as theatres and had a dedicated audience in both cases. But coming to Netflix's new release, the Mark Wahlberg starrer Spenser Confidential, it looks like it was the first case scenario. The film falls into the rightful 'WahlBerg' genre (Mark Wahlberg-Peter Berg) given that this is the fifth collaboration between the director-actor. They last worked together on Mile 22 which took itself too seriously and this time, gladly the duo keep things a little light with Spenser Confidential. The film is loosely based on Ace Atkins' book Wonderland whose protagonist Spenser becomes the lead for this film. Although for those of us who haven't read the books, all I can say we see in Spenser is Wahlberg being himself. Uncharted: Mark Wahlberg on Board for Tom Holland’s Sony Film.

All that is part of the Netflix film along with some hilarious bits and thank the latter for making this film watchable. Wahlberg essays an ex-boxer turned righteous Boston cop who lands up in jail for beating up his police captain (Michael Gaston). After serving five years in prison, along with Post Malone's (in a cameo), Squeeb, as his co-inmate Spenser gets released and is all set to leave the city when things start to get ugly again after an innocent cop gets pinned for murder and his death, is framed as a suicide. Mr righteous must step in and save the day because that's what he does (in every film) only this time he has an amazing sidekick, Hawk (Winston Duke) and mentor Henry (Alan Arkin).

While the plot of Spenser Confidential is predictable as hell, it works only because of the comic portions that keep coming every now and then. Be it quirky exchanges between Hawk and Spencer such as, "Man, you get beat up a lot. And I’ve noticed every single time you get your face pushed in, you come back with just a little bit more information" or when Arkin's character does the obvious "old people" things. Even the dumbest of jokes such as Wahlberg saying "Give me the cloud" works because it is better than the so-called serious bits of the film. The film kind of takes a dig at itself and the films that fall into its genre at several points and that works because if Berg would have tried to make this an all-serious Boston cop saves the day kind of story, it would have certainly not worked.

Although that's that, the rest of the time Wahlberg does get to do his macho bits of fighting machete-wielding goons, bar-restroom fights with cops and so on. Of course, the female characters get little to do and Spencer's girlfriend, Cissy played by Iliza Shlesinger has to be the shrill, dominating-in-sex kind of a woman who's still in love with him (sheer case of lazy writing). The action sequences too have nothing genius to offer in fact a bit of comedy that's brought by Winston Duke's character in them is what saves us from yawning all though. One of the best scenes in the film is the one involving Duke's character and his sympathy for a cat, if only the film maintained that tone, Berg would have had a much more entertaining film on his hands. Scoob Trailer: Scooby-Doo and Shaggy Meet Mark Wahlberg's Blue Falcon in the Exciting New Promo (Watch Video).

The main plot and the supposed "suspense" of the film is so lazily built that it is a task to stay committed to this film all through. Also, why Berg felt the need to insert bits of classic rock every now and then in fight sequences, I don't know but it certainly doesn't work, especially when you decide to play Boston's "Long Time" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline". The film's climax sets up for a sequel and we're not sure the team sitting at the table enjoying 'lobstahs'(insert-accent) consisting of Spenser, Henry, Hawk and Cissy should continue to with their wry adventures. May be, Hawk and Herny would be a fun combo to watch!

Check Out the Trailer of Spenser Confidential Here:

As for the performances, Wahlberg offers nothing new in fact, he's less Spenser and more Mark in the film. It's Winston Duke who truly steals the show right from his first frame and further as we meet his character Hawk. The contrast of his appearance referred to as "beast" and his calm personality is excellently pulled off by Duke. Arkin doesn't get much to do but with his mentor-like, old character but his screen presence is always so strong that he manages to make an impact even with that.

Yay!

- The film's comic bits

- Winston Duke's performance

Nay!

- Predictable storyline

- Mark Wahlberg being his usual self

Final Thoughts:

Looks like Mark Wahlberg may be embarking on a Spenser Confidential franchise with this film and it seems it may not be that great a decision. The film at best is entertaining in parts and unless the makers are trying to really shift gears and work-hard on bringing Spenser's character closer to Atkins' book, the franchise may be a lost cause. Although you have to give it to Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg for finally giving us something watchable after their past few outings. For a person who likes to catch a movie with one eye on their phones and one on the screens, this is a good one because you don't have to worry about missing out on any details, it far too predictable for that!