Dua Lipa, the renowned singer, is stepping into acting with her debut in the spy action-thriller Argylle, directed by Matthew Vaughn and featuring Henry Cavill as the lead. Sharing glimpses of her film appearance on Instagram, she revealed they were from her look and makeup test. Exciting her fans, Dua Lipa announced the film's arrival on February 2, marking her transition to the big screen. Dua Lipa Takes a Casual Stroll Through Bustling Streets of Rajasthan; Locals Fail To Recognise Her (Watch Viral Video).

