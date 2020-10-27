Actor Stephen Amell has revealed that he had contracted COVID-19. The "Arrow" fame star said his main concern was to not "ruin" the future of his upcoming show "Heels". The show was already in production in Atlanta when the actor fell ill, he said during an October 27 appearance on "Inside Of You" podcast, reports eonline.com. At the time of the October 20 recording, Amell said he had tested positive two weeks before and was now ready to return to work. The interview marked Amell's first major public interaction since suffering a panic attack on the same show nine months ago. Jim Parsons Reveals He and Husband Todd Spiewak Contracted COVID-19 in Mid of March

"I'm a retired superhero, but take one last thing from me," Amell said. "If I've had any anxiety, I know that we speak about this sometimes on the pod and, obviously you know, I had a panic attack on your podcast. Take it from a guy whose only sense of anxiety and panic has been the concept of contracting Covid." Amell said he "never worried about the lethal aspect" of falling ill from the virus, instead clarifying, "My anxiety came from the idea that I would be letting hundreds of people down". Arrow Star Stephen Amell Owns Properties in the US and Pays Taxes but Can’t Vote, Here’s Why!

Amell explained that he was already self-isolating when his symptoms appeared because another individual working on the set of "Heels" previously tested positive for coronavirus. Recalling the symptoms, he said that he felt as if his "right ear was plugged and I was hot and cold", adding that he also felt "super dizzy" and lost his appetite. He lost 15 pounds in three weeks. but the actor said he struggled more mentally.

As Amell described, on testing positive he felt he had destroyed the show "because I'm number one on on the call sheet and I work every day more or less", so he felt without him "they're going to have to shut down the production". The 39-year-old also said he understands how privileged he is to work in an industry that is equipped to address Covid-19 outbreaks. "I'm incredibly fortunate that if I have to go into isolation, I have a job waiting for me on the other side," Amell said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).