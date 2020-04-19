Bend It Like Beckham Director Gurinder Chadha Loses Her Aunt to COVID-19, Shares an Emotional Post With a Special Mention to the NHS Staff 

Gurinder Chadha (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has been making the headlines every day and it has been disheartening to see how it has affected several Hollywood celebs as well. Recently, we heard the news of Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn being detected positive for COVID-19. In a heartbreaking post, another celebrity revealed their brush with the ugly nature of this virus. Famed British director, Gurinder Chadha recently took to Instagram to post about her aunt who passed away due to coronavirus complications. Sharing old family pictures, the Bend It Like Beckham director mourned the loss of her aunt in an emotional post. Bend It like Deepika Padukone! Gurinder Chadha Is Impressed by the Actress' 'Business Acumen' After a Meeting (See Pic).

Chadha taking to Instagram wrote, "Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji /aunt from #covi̇d19 complications. She was my dads little sister She is the aunt sitting down in these final pictures from #viceroyshouse and doted on me. She survived the Partiton of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments BUT two nurses in the Surrey hospital held her hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunts passing humane." In her post, the filmmaker also thanked the NHS staff who has been at the frontlines taking care of patients at hospitals. Gurinder Chadha’s TV Show Beecham House Is All About British Colonialism.

Check Out Gurinder Chadha's Post Here:

In her heartwrenching post, Gurinder also shared some memorable pictures she had with her aunt who is now being dearly missed by her family. Chadha is based in England which is currently battling with a high number of coronavirus cases and has been on a lockdown due to the same.