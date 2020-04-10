Blake Lively Teases Hubby Ryan Reynolds, Says She Keeps Right Swiping His Gym Trainer on Instagram but It Doesn’t Work

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood actress Blake Lively has her eyes on her husband Ryan Reynolds' trainer. While promoting Don Saladino's free fitness classes amid coronavirus, Lively told her hubby Reynolds that she has mistaken Instagram for a dating app. Taking to her Instagram Story, shereposted Reynolds' story in support of Saladino's four-week body weight program, reports aceshowbiz.com. Ryan Reynolds is Not Missing any Masculine Company as He Enjoys Being Quarantined with Wife Blake Lively and Three Daughters.

"@vacinityreynolds I keep swiping right. This thing isn't working. Oh… swipe UP," she captioned the photo. Saladino was amused by her humour. Sharing her story, he captioned: "LOL." Along with that he also put out a "swipe right" sticker and a note that read: "Thank you B." Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals If He Watched Wife Blake Lively on Gossip Girl and the Answer is Hilarious! (Read Tweet)

Blake Lively's Instagram Story

View this post on Instagram @vancityreynolds @blakelively 😂❤️ A post shared by Ryan Reynolds fan (@i.love.ryan.reynolds.so.much) on Apr 9, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

Reynolds' original Story had a photograph of Saladino topless and his workout. Over the photo, the actor urged the fans to check out the trainer's free program. Lively herself has worked out Saladino's expertise to get back in shape back in 2018.