Singer-songwriter Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari celebrated her recent legal victory. On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended the pop star's father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate. On his Instagram Story shortly after the suspension, Asghari wrote, "Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!" Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Suspended From Daughter’s Conservatorship After 13 Years.

He later added a photo of himself giving a pink rose to Spears, followed by a black-and-white photo of a lion. "She did this. Her fan base is called the army for a reason," he captioned the photo. The suspension came one week after Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart asked the court to suspend Jamie, and 13 years after she was first placed under a conservatorship, reported People magazine. John Zabel, an accountant, has been appointed in Jamie's place and will be the temporary conservator until December 31. Speaking about her decision, Penny said it was "in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal." Britney Spears’ Lawyer Urges Court to Suspend Jamie Spears Immediately After Reports Alleged Surveillance by Singer’s Father.

In a June hearing, which marked the first time Spears spoke publicly against her conservatorship, she accused her father of abuse and said that she was being prevented from doing things she wanted to, like getting married and having more kids. Vivian Thoreen, Jamie's attorney, said in court on Wednesday that her client "has not talked to his daughter in many months, but he'd love to. ... Everything Jamie has done is in [Britney's] best interest."

Check Out Sam Asghari's Instagram Story Below:

Sam Asghari's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Amid the conservatorship battle, Spears and Asghari got engaged earlier this month. They both shared the news on Instagram, and Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen shared in an additional statement to People magazine that he is "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement." This will be the third marriage for Spears, who briefly married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004. She and ex Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, filed for divorce in 2006 after two years.

