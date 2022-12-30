This year has been a big blast in terms of celebrity weddings. Though 2022 was a rollercoaster, and a loopy one at that. But love has found a way to prevail. Now weddings are one of the happiest times of someone's life. Not just for the couple but their loved ones too. The air is filled with cheers and music, and everybody gathers whenever and wherever to celebrate the love two people have for each other. Isn’t that amazing?! Year-Ender 2022: From Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once to Austin Butler in Elvis, 13 Film Performances That Wowed us This Year!

Not to mention there’s a nice chance Maroon 5 may show up and start singing “Sugar”. But we all need a little love and little sympathy now don’t we? And celebrity weddings are always done with grandeur and a big bang, so let’s look at the 5 biggest weddings of 2022, to add a little sweetness in your life.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot for the third time in Italy, in L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney’s custom Dolce & Gabbana corseted mini dress and dramatic Cathedral-length veil with Virgin Mary embroidered on it, are not all either. The wedding also had an Elvis impersonator, and guests enjoyed extensive hospitality with fancy dinners and lunches in the days leading up to the wedding.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney and Sam had their wedding in California and though it was “small and intimate”, it was nothing short of grand. Many other celebs like Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez, and more attended the wedding. Britney wore a custom Versace dress with a one-side leg slit. Satin-trimmed veil and sheer gloves. Safe to say this wedding will be remembered for years to come.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer and Ben’s wedding is one of the most talked about weddings of this year no doubt. The singer wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown made from more than 1000 handkerchiefs, and 1,400 feet of fabric. The couple had their big day at Affleck’s Riceboro estate and another charming ceremony in Georgia. Year-Ender 2022: From Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock to Kanye West’s Controversies, 9 Viral Celebrity Videos That Live Rent Free in Our Heads.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

Taylor and Taylor had their wedding on a romantic vineyard in California at sunset, and for the happy couple, the event felt nothing less than a “dream”. They had everything from a butterfly garden, and live music on a piano decorated with flowers, to cocktails named after their dogs, Remi and Lily. Dome wore a beautiful white Winnie Couture dress with lace butterfly appliqués that she hand-placed on her veil and the back of her dress. Lautner complemented her look with a custom Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

