Britney Spears for the first time has spoken openly about conservatorship that has been a reality in her life since 2008. She called it abusive which has left her traumatised. She also revealed how she wants to sue her family. She wants to marry and have kids but a contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD) put in her doesn't allow her to do so. Fans of the US pop sensation have been supporting her cause for a while now. Now many of you must be wondering what is conservatorship and why was Britney Spears put under the same. Britney Spears Calls Conservatorship Abusive, Asks the Court To Give Her Life Back (Read Full Statement)

What is a conservatorship?

Legally speaking, conservatorship begins when a judge of a US court appoints someone as a conservator or guardian if the person cannot take care of themselves or their finances. This is as per the Judicial Branch of California.

What about Spears' case?

In Spears' case, her conservatorship was granted to her father Jamie Spears in 2008 which continued for 13 years. It happened after Britney showed mental health issues and had to be hospitalised. A BBC report revealed that after the pop star was released, a court in California gave permanent conservatorship to her father and one other person to make decisions over her finances and medical treatments. In Spears' case, it is divided into two parts - one is about her estate and financial matters while the other one is about her. She hasn't controlled her finances since 2008. It was around the time she divorced Kevin Federline and went through a custody battle as well. Rhea Chakraborty Comes out in Support of Britney Spears

What did Britney Spears say?

Variety reported that Spears said in the court, "I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things." She would like to get married but the conservatorship isn't allowing her.

