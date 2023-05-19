Pop icon Britney Spears has given her loyal legion of fans an update on her relationship with her two sons. The singer, 41, allegedly "hasn't seen" her sons in "over a year", with her two boys now looking to move away from Los Angeles, reports Mirror.co.uk. But despite the reports that are swirling, Britney has spoken about her sons, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, whom she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline, in a new video. Sam Asghari Defends Wife Britney Spears and Talks About Her Conservatorship and Life (Watch Video).

Recently, Britney took to her Instagram stories to share a video clip from a get-together with hubby Sam Asghari and some close pals. "First time hanging with one of my hubby's friends," she wrote alongside the clip, with her also noting that her teenage sons aren't fans of being filmed. "My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years," she continued: "@samasghari is sort of silly about it too," she wrote. Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Lashes Out at the Disgusting’ Television Special about Her Wife.

With her then adding: "It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!" As per Mirror.co.uk, Britney rarely posts about her sons, with them rarely popping up on social media or being mentioned, with one of the last times being in March 2021. Taking to Instagram, Britney penned: "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!"

