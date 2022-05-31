Camila Cabello left her Instagram fam stunned after she dropped some jaw-dropping pictures from her dreamy Italian gateway. The 25-year-old singer wore a colourful bikini and paired it with green-tinted glasses, and a gold necklace. For the hairstyle, she tied her long brown hair in two braids. Camila captioned the slideshow "I Love Italy", which also featured her in a cute white minidress and matching sneakers. Camila Cabello Nails Don’t Go Yet TikTok Dance Challenge Effortlessly and You Have To Try It RN (Watch Video).

Camila Cabello Exudes HOTNESS!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

