Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Ryan Reynolds (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The biggest news of the day is certainly that British actor, Christian Bale who famously played DC's Batman is now all set to become the antagonist for Marvel's upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. Bale's casting was confirmed by actress Tessa Thompson in a recent interview and we couldn't be more excited. The actor is known for his exceptional acting talents and has often gone under stark body transformations for his roles. As he takes on Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the upcoming film, we can't help but wonder what look the actor will have. We are yet to even know the details about his character and which famed Marvel villain will the actor be essaying. In the meantime, we have realised that Bale is now among several other actors to star in both Marvel and DC films. Thor: Love and Thunder: Tessa Thompson Confirms Christian Bale as the Villain and Twitter Is Losing Its Calm!

Earlier, we have seen the likes of Ryan Reynolds go from DC's Green Lantern to Marvel's Deadpool franchise. While fans of both DCE and MCU are always arguing over who's better, it's amazing to see these actor crossovers. Who would have thought DC's most loved actor to play Batman would soon become a Marvel villain. Of course, in case of actors like Josh Brolin it's even more amazing when he gets to do crossovers in the Marvel universe itself as he goes from playing the deadliest villain Thor to Cable in Deadpool 2. In keeping with Christian's latest move from DC to Marvel, here's a look at actors who starred in films as both DC and Marvel characters.

1. Ryan Reynolds

Yes! Ryan Reynolds has starred as both DC and Marvel characters, first as Green Lantern and then Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds (Photo Credits: Twitter)

2. Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy essayed one of DC's scariest villains, Bane in Dark Knight Rises and later became the lead star of Marvel's Eddie Brock aka Venom in Venom.

Tom Hardy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Taika Waititi

Confused? Yes! The Thor: Ragnarok director starred in DC's Green Lantern and later not only directed the Thor film but also starred in it as Korg and is back in the director's seat for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Taika Waititi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

4. Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton had a similar journey as that of Christian Bale. The actor essayed the role of Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 film whereas later starred in Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming as the antagonist The Vulture.

Michael Keaton (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Instagram)

5. Josh Brolin

Marvel's scary villain Thanos was essayed brilliantly by Josh Brolin but did you know he once starred as DC's western superhero Jonah Hex?

Josh Brolin (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

6. Halle Berry

Actress Halle Berry famously played the DC character Catwoman in Pitof's 2004 film but before that, she starred in Marvel's X-Men franchise as Storm. From American Hustle to Vice, Here's a Look at Christian Bale's Dramatic Physical Transformations in Films.

Halle Berry as Catwoman and Storm (Photo Credits: Twitter)

7. Ben Affleck

While Ben Affleck starred as the caped crusader, Batman in DC's Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League, he has also previously played, Marvel character Daredevil in the 2003 film.

Ben Affleck (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, there are several other supporting cast members from films who have played DC as well as Marvel characters over the years, but these were certainly the big ones.