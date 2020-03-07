Thor: Love and Thunder: Tessa Thompson Confirms Christian Bale as the Villain and Twitter Is Losing Its Calm!
Thor Love and Thunder poster, Christian Bale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Marvel fans got the pleasant shock of their life as the main villain of Thor: Love and Thunder got revealed. Christian Bale has been confirmed as the antagonist of this much-awaited flick from the MCU. Tessa Thompson who plays Valkyrie in the Thor installments, confirmed this piece of news. Of course, the fans on Twitter are losing their calm after this new talented addition to the universe. From American Hustle to Vice, Here's a Look at Christian Bale's Dramatic Physical Transformations in Films.

Speaking with ET, Tessa revealed, "Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic. I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We’re going to have fun. Taika is writing (and) directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix." This was enough for the netizens to trend the film on the micro blogging platform. Here check out some OTT reactions by the fans!

Shut Up and Take My Money

Let's Goooo

Everyone Would Like To See It

Are You Team Thor or Team Bale?

Meanwhile, in Parallel Universe

From a DC Hero to an MCU Villain

DC-MCU Crossover

There are no details obviously regarding this role played by Bale. However, the mere confirmation is enough for the fans to go into the state of tizzy! Apart from him, the flick will also have all the prime characters from the previous installments. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) are reprising their roles. The flick is slated to release on November 5, 2021. With such a stellar cast roped in, we bet the wait is going to seem longer than usual!