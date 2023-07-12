Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is known for films such as Memento, The Dark Knight' trilogy, Inception, Tenet and others, is now gearing up for his forthcoming release, Oppenheimer. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker shared that the story of Oppenheimer, which is based on nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenhimer, is full of paradoxes and ethical dilemmas. Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr Shares Pics With Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh, John Krasinski Fuels Speculation with Possible Cameo!.

Speaking about what ignited the fire within him to tell J Robert Oppenhimer's story, Nolan said: "Oppenheimer's story is one of the great stories that there is. It's full of paradoxes and ethical dilemmas, and that's the kind of material I'm always interested in. While the movie tries to help the audience understand why people have done the things they've done, it's at the same time asking 'should they have done the things they've done?'." Oppenheimer Review: Christopher Nolan's Film Starring Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr Is 'Spectacular' and 'Electrifying', Per First Reactions.

Check Out Oppenheimer Trailer Here:

He further mentioned: "Films, as a narrative medium, are uniquely suited to pulling an audience into a subjective experience, letting them judge things the way the characters judge them, while at the same time looking at these characters a little more objectively. At various points, we try to burrow into Oppenheimer’s psyche and take the audience on his emotional journey. That was the challenge of the film: To tell the story of a person who was involved in what was ultimately an extraordinarily destructive sequence of events, but done for the right reasons, and tell it from his point of view." Produced by Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery), Oppenheimer will release on July 21 across theatres in India with advance booking across IMAX theatres in India already open.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2023 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).