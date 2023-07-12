First reactions to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are out! Ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 21, it got premiered at Le Grand Rex in Paris on July 11 and has garnered ah-mazing reviews. Critics have loved every bit of the biographical thriller and are lauding its starcast for putting up a fab show. Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the lead, with a supporting cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh among others. Check it out below, if Oppenheimer is worth the watch or not! Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's Film to Feature Full Nudity and Sex Scene Between Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy.

'Chilling'

#Oppenheimer is my film of the year. Christopher Nolan makes 3 hours fly in stunning form. Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. are incredibly strong. The story is chilling in the tragic sense of World War II’s lack of humanity and on intimate human levels. Stunning and scary. pic.twitter.com/TkxJeGfd5E — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 11, 2023

'Electrifying'

Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is fantastic - big & bold w/ electrifying performances & an incredibly visceral pacing to it. It’s both quietly intimate & also a ferocious moviegoing experience at the same time. See it in IMAX 70mm & it’ll be among your favorite watches of 2023 pic.twitter.com/GAZWiPEgFW — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 11, 2023

'Best Historical Movie Ever'

#Oppenheimer Review: CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S MASTERPIECE. A bold, tragic look inside humanity’s darkest hour. Riveting, world-class performances & breathtaking imagery that blows a load of emotion inside you. Not just another biopic, it’s the best historical movie ever! A fitting end pic.twitter.com/JRhUwVNpOH — Atom (@theatomreview) July 11, 2023

'Powerful Stuff'

#Oppenheimer is powerful stuff. Cillian Murphy’s flawless awards worthy performance is next level. Every player in this rich ensemble cast is at the top of their game. Christopher Nolan’s haunting opus is remarkable and Hoyte van Hoytema‘s execution of his vision is breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/oRFAVM64Kg — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 11, 2023

'Spectacular'

#Oppenheimer Reviews From WORLD Premiere Last Night At Paris⭐ • "A Spectacular Achievement" • "Impeccable Immersive Film Making Of The Highest Order" • "An Epic Historical Drama" • "A Bold & Tragic Film"#CillianMurphy | #RobertDowneyJr The Mane is #ChristopherNolan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LRINmmTdxC — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) July 12, 2023

