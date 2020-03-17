Coronavirus Effect: Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey to Have an Early 'On Demand' Release (Read Details)

Birds of Prey Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Warner Bros has decided to release Birds of Prey on-demand early amid the recent coronavirus pandemic. The move was taken keeping in mind the new restrictions imposed on the residents of the different countries. To curb the spread of COVID-19, the governments all over the world are suggesting self-isolation to its population and shutting down on crowded places like theatres, mall, restaurants and pubs. The decision to release Margot Robbie's last outing will provide a boost of entertainment to people following social distancing. A Quiet Place II: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Horror Sequel Gets Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, New Release Date Awaited.

Warner Bros will release Harley Quinn's spin-off movie on March 24 and that's far earlier than expected. Considering the film is still running in some theatres and the usual number of days to release onlineA is 76, the production house decided to treat the situation as a special case scenario. Previously films like Emma and The Invisible Man were announced as the releases that will start early streaming online. Coronavirus Pandemic: After Tom Hanks, Idris Elba Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says He Has No Symptoms But Will Keep Updating.

"Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,” said Jeff Shell, the CEO of NBCUniversal in his press conference. Meanwhile, Marvel has decided to move ahead the release date of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow movie. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 1.