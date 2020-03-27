COVID-19 Effect: Gwen Stefani Helps Fiance Blake Shelton with His ‘Quarantine Mullet’ (Watch Video)

Gwen Stefani and Fiance Blake Shelton (Photo Credits: Twitter)

American singer Gwen Stefani is helping out fiance Blake Shelton with his mullet, which he's growing out as a 'symbol of hope' during the coronavirus quarantine. The 43-year-old country singer took to Twitter on Thursday and showed off his progress in hair-do, revealing that Stefani has taken matters into her own hands. Shelton wrote, "Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020...@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. COVID-19 Crisis: Courteney Cox Is Rewatching Friends During Her Self-Quarantine Time.

"Along with the message Shelton posted a short video clip featuring his mullet on full display, with the sides of his head buzzed short and two stripes shaved out just above his head. A pair of hands, presumably Stefani's, are noticed playing with the beginnings of Shelton's mullet. In a photo shared by Shelton on Twitter, the two appear to be enjoying their time in isolation with one another. COVID-19 Effect: Miley Cyrus Reveals She Suffered a Panic Attack on Being Self Quarantined in Her Mansion.

Blake Shelton's Mullet Update

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

The snap featured Shelton sitting down looking straight into the camera while he sports camouflage, while Stefani rests her hand on his shoulder and her foot -- camouflage shoe and all -- on her fiance's knee. "Our first quarantine photoshoot... Should've been the Nobody But You cover..." Shelton said, referencing their recent duet, "D--n it!"