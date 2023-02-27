Adonis Creed is all set to punch his way into theatres this Friday as Creed III finally releases. Being Michael B Jordan's directorial debut, the film adds new blood Jonathan Majors into the cast as this time things are even more personal than before as these friends turned enemies battle it out in the ring. Creed III Trailer Out! Michael B Jordan And Jonathan Majors Face Off Looks Intense and Hard Hitting! (Watch Video).

With great early word of mouth, Creed III seems to be one of this year's finest watches. With it furthering the saga of Creed and the action scenes especially being praised over here, it looks like Jordan has cooked up something special for us. So, before you check out Creed III in the theatres, here is all you need to know about it.

Cast

Creed III sees the return of Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed, Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor, Florian Monteau as Viktor Drago and Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed. They will be joined by Jonathan Majors who stars as Damian Anderson. Tony Bellew will reprise his role as "Pretty" Ricky Conlan while boxer Canelo Alvarez is set to appear in the film as well.

Plot

Achieving even more success following the ending of Creed II, the movie will see Adonis run into his childhood friend Damian, who is fresh out of prison. Setting Damian up as a boxer, the childhood friends soon turn into enemies as they both battle it out in the ring.

Watch the Trailer for Creed III

Release Date

Creed III directed by Michael B Jordan releases in theatres worldwide on March 3, 2023. Creed III Review: Critics Say Michael B Jordan's 'Rocky' Spinoff 'Breathes New Life' Into the Franchise, Praise Jonathan Majors' Damian Anderson.

Review

A review for Creed III isn't available yet. As soon as one is out, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2023 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).