Dane DeHaan Birthday Special: From The Kid to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Taking a Look at his Best Performances

Dane DeHaan Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dane DeHaan celebrates his 34th birthday today and the occasion is valid enough to reminisce some of his fine performances. As New York Times Magazine once said, DeHaan had a very normal and super-supportive childhood in Pennsylvania where he was raised with his elder sister. From Chronicle in 2012 to Kill Your Darlings in 2013 and of course, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 where he played Harry Osborne, Dane DeHaan has come a long way since his debut days. A fine performer, Dane has some great performances registered in his kitty and it's time we have a look at some of them. Michael Sheen Birthday Special: From Playing Former British PM Tony Blair to Comedian Kenneth Willaims, 4 Times the Welsh Actor Shined in Biographical Roles.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Dane played the very famous Harry Osborne aka Green Goblin. While Andrew Garfield played the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Dane was his childhood buddy who's suffering from an illness and needs Spider-Man's blood as a cure. The character itself is very layered and Dane clearly made it more likeable. Especially when James Franco had nailed the same role in Tobey Maguire's versions.

Kill Your Darlings

Dane DeHaan played Lucien Carr, a student at Columbia University. He's harassed by his teacher who demands sexual favours in return for writing all his term papers. Dane as Carr was a victim in the movie but he clearly didn't allow the emotion to show on his face. He was, in fact, rowdy who even killed the professor in self-defence. This was truly a powerful character that allowed Dane to show his acting proficiency.

The Kid

Dane played Billy The Kid in this 2019 release and his character was damn promising. Though Jake Schur was brilliant in the film, Dane was equally appreciated by the critics. His character had an edge and was extremely well-written.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Dane played the titular role in this futuristic movie set in the 28th century. The premise is promising and Dane completely tries to justify the role of happy-go-lucky Major Valerian. A United Human Federation soldier, Dane has to retrieve a "Mül converter " and his mission is anything but easy. This was a fine character that was further enhanced by DeHaan's charm and his acting abilities.

Chronicle

Dane played a sort of superhero who's power is telekinesis. For someone who was mocked and ridiculed all his life, his character Andrew feels a sense of power when a surprising incident gives him telekinetic powers. But as they say, 'with great powers come great responsibilities', Dane's character is never able to utilise it to the fullest. He instead turns hostile and starts dominating the one weaker than him. A tale of friendship that gets tested, Chronicle also had Michael Jordan playing Dane's friend with similar powers.

While these were our personal Dane played characters, you can always leave us your suggestions. Till the time we received them, here's wishing the talented actor an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Dane!