Reality show Bride and Prejudice actress Dannii Erskine has died in a fatal car accident at the age of 28. Dannii Erskine was driving back from the shops on Friday when a "drunk" driver hit her car, her sister Dee told 'So Dramatic!', reports dailymail.co.uk. "As she went through a green light, a driver was intoxicated and T-boned her", Dee said, adding that Dannii's "skull was crushed upon impact with the airbag". Harry Belafonte, Award-Winning Actor and Singer, Dies at 96.

"She passed away the morning of April 29 at 12.01 a.m. She will be loved (and) very much missed... It was a horrible tragedy," Dee said. "She was 28, full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won't get that chance." Dannii's family also shared a tribute post on her Instagram page.

