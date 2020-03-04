Dave Bautista Is in Awe of His My Spy Co-Star Chloe Coleman, Says ‘You Can’t Learn What She Does; It’s Instinctual’

My Spy Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor-wrestler Dave Bautista has formed a special bond with child actress Chloe Coleman. He says she is a bright light and he is in awe of her. Bautista worked with Coleman in the action-comedy My Spy. "Chloe is special in so many ways, she is a bright light, and I'm in awe of her. She really loves acting and it comes across in so many ways. You can't learn what she does; it's instinctual," Bautista said. Dave Bautista, Six-Time World Heavyweight Champion to Be Inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.

My Spy is about a hardened CIA operative and his unlikely 9-year-old sidekick. It is directed by Peter Segal, and also stars Ken Jeong, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Nikki Hahn, and Devere Rogers. In the film, Bautista is a hardened CIA operative, who is demoted following a botched operation. He is given a last chance to keep his job with a mission to go undercover and surveil a family. But their daughter (Coleman) blows his cover by discovering the hidden cameras. She then asks him to teach her how to be a spy. Huma Qureshi Poses with Dave Bautista but He Has His Eyes Set on Food on the Sets of Army of the Dead.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures. It will release on March 13. Talking about her bond with Bautista, Coleman said: "When I was introduced to Dave, I was thinking, Oh my god, he's a giant! But I quickly pulled it together. We started chatting and got to know each other pretty fast and became good friends. Dave is like a big teddy bear who can play a really nice guy as easily as he can a tough guy."