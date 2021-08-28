You know David Fincher as this incredible director of some of your favourite films, mostly thrillers. He is credited for some amazing movies like Se7en, Fight Club, Zodiac, Panic Room, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl and the recent Mank. Save for Alien 3 (whose inferior nature mostly is blamed on studio meddling), Fincher has never made a bad movie. David Fincher Birthday: From Fight Club to Gone Girl - 5 Best Films of the Director That Are Must-Watch!

But only those who have followed his career-graph closely know that the director had made his name first making music videos. He had collaborated with popular musicians like Aerosmith, Michael Jackson, Iggy Pop, George Michael, Justin Timberlake, Madonna among others.

On the occasion of David Fincher's birthday, let's look at 5 of the very popular music videos that he had directed.

Aerosmith - Janie's Got A Gun

Some incredible visuals mark this Aerosmith track that wrap up a deeply disturbing tale through an investigation.

Justin Timberlake and Jay Z - Suit & Tie

Mank might be picturised in black and white to represent the era it is set in, but it gave an opportunity for the director to play around with the black and white visuals. Something he loved to do with his music videos, including his most recent one that came out in 2013.

The Rolling Stones - Love Is Strong

Another song shot in black and white, this track is filled with some string visuals of the band members all in giant form jumping around the city! Charlie Watts, Legendary Rolling Stones Drummer, Dies at 80.

George Michael - Freedom ’90

Fincher serves enough eroticism without going OTT in this fantastically shot music video for the late George Michael. Interestingly, the singer chose to stay away from the video, and instead the focus is on some beautiful models here. Mank Movie Review: Gary Oldman Is Amazingly Brilliant in David Fincher’s Compelling Ode to the Man Who Created Citizen Kane.

Madonna - Vogue

David Fincher had shot a handful of music videos for Madonna including tracks like "Express Yourself", "Bad Girl", and "Oh Father". But the most beautiful of the lot is indubitably "Vogue" in the way the whole video has been photographed and the director has played with the lighting.

