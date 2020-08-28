David Fincher is easily one of the most talented Hollywood directors. The filmmaker is best known for directing psychological thrillers. Fincher made his Hollywood debut with the 1992 film, Aliens which was showered with positive reviews. He later directed Seven which further showed his talent at making films in the suspense/thriller genre. Although in Fincher's career, one of his biggest hit is considered to the cult classic Fight Club and also Panic Room. It was these films that brought his work to the fore made him the director to watch out for. Mank: David Fincher to Helm Netflix’s Biopic on Citizen Kane Screenwriter Starring Gary Oldman.

Among his recent work, the director tasted commercial success with films like Jesse Eissenberg's The Social Network, Brad Pitt's The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Ben Affleck's Gone Girl among others. What many don't know is Fincher's work for TV series. He has been the executive producer and director for the acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards (2013–2018) and Mindhunter (2017–2019). David Fincher also won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the pilot episode of House of Cards. As David Fincher celebrates his birthday on August 28, here's looking at his best works.

Fight Club

This film was an absolutely wild ride with not only some great performances from Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and others but also packed with some stunning visuals. Years on, you will always find people quoting Fight Club and that shows the kind of cult status this film has got. You'll find this one on many 'must-watch' lists and it certainly deserves to be on them.

The Social Network

Based on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, David Fincher's film is kind of a contemporary biopic which comes with a lot of gloss and glamour. It is a treat though to watch Jesse Eisenberg embody the socially-awkward, insecure, devious, ego-maniac Facebook founder.

Gone Girl

There's always the book vs film debate that rages on with every adaptation and for a change, David Fincher's Gone Girl based on Gillian Flynn’s book starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike managed to receive a lot of praises. The film is one of those rare ones which is considered a good adaptation. The pacey thriller is perfect for Fincher who has managed to make a career out of this genre.

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The 2008 fantasy-romance drama consists of a packing performance from Brad Pitt whose backward ageing character is a fascinating treat to watch. The film takes you through various phases of Benjamin Button's reversed ageing process and the prosthetics are absolutely spot on here.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

David Fincher’s adaptation of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, starring Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig, is a hard-edged thriller that is a favourite among Fincher fans. Rooney Mara's winning performance in the film is absolutely spot on and the way Fincher builds this film is absolutely commendable.

If you plan to celebrate David Fincher's birthday, there's no better way to do it than to catch some of these amazing films by the director. We hope he continues to give us more suspense thrillers in the years to come.

