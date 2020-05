Disney's Live-Action Hercules Movie In Works With Russo Brothers as Producers

Iconic Cartoon Hercules (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Disney has started developing a live-action remake of its 1997 animated feature Hercules. Anthony and Joe Russo of "Avengers: Endgame" fame will produce the project for the studio through their production house, AGBO. Disney has hired Dave Callaham, the scribe of "The Expendables" and upcoming "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", to pen the script for the live-action remake, reported Variety. Frasier Reboot In Works? Peri Gilpin Opens Up About the Possibility of 90’s Popular Sitcom’s Remake.

The original film, directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, was inspired by the legendary hero Heracles, the son of Zeus, in Greek mythology. In the movie, Hercules (voiced by Tate Donovan) is snatched as a baby by Hades and forced to live among mortals as a half-man, half-god. Scream Reboot in Works with Ready Or Not Makers in Charge of the Project.

Veteran actors Danny DeVito and James Wood had also voice starred in the movie.