Elton John, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey’s iHeart Living Room Concert for Coronavirus Relief Fund Pays Tribute to Medical Professionals Around the World

Elton John, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Singer Elton John, with a view to bring relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, hosted a star-studded 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America' on Sunday that featured musicians like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and Alicia Keys. The artists went on air from their homes and the 73-year-old John kick-started the live broadcast with an uplifting message to viewers."Here we are, all together at home. You've got your family and loved ones, and I've got mine close too. ... We're taking care of each other through this crisis," the five-time Grammy winner said. Elton John to Host Virtual Concert with Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and More for COVID-19 Relief Fund (Read Deets)

"Let me tell you what's going to keep us together: All the goodness that's happening in the world. There are doctors, nurses, and scientists on the front lines. They're living proof that most superheroes don't wear capes," The Hollywood Reporter cited Elton John as saying. The one-hour special musical event paid tribute to the front-line responders, and all medical professionals fighting to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus that has brought the whole world to a stand-still. Coronavirus Effect: Elton John Postpones North American Leg of Tour

The concert was also an initiative to raise money for charities like Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation. The star-studded concert featured performances among others by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Green Day's Joe Armstrong, Lizzo, and Demi Lovato.