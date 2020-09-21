The Memoriam performance at Emmys 2020 was given by Grammy award winner H.E.R who paid tribute to every artiste we lost this year. She delivered an emotional performance in recognition of stars that died this year including Chadwick Boseman and Naya Riviera. She sang Prince's famous song "Nothing Compares 2 U" in honour of the many stars who lost their lives in 2022. After playing the piano, the singer stood up to play the electric guitar as a chorus sang backup. Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow And Courteney Cox Have A Friends Reunion (Watch Video).

In addition to her performance, Chadwick Boseman's famous speech was also played behind the singer after she finished her act. "Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you. It's the reason you're on the planet at this particular time in history. The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose," was the speech delivered by the late Black Panther star. Emmys 2020 Full Winners List: Schitt’s Creek, Watchmen, Succession Score Big; Zendaya Becomes Youngest Ever Winner at 72nd Emmy Awards!

Speaking about her performance at Emmy Awards 2020, H.E.R in her earlier interaction with E! News had said, "I'm definitely gonna be bringing out some instruments and I think it's going to be very emotional. And that's all I'm gonna say. I want it to be special, I want it to be a surprise, but I think you're gonna love it." We certainly did.

