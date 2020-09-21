There has been a major changes in several planned award event ceremonies owing to the coronavirus outbreak. While some had to be postponed (as it could not happen as per the original plan), some of the events are even been conducted online and one among them is the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards or Emmys 2020. This prestigious award ceremony event was originally to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, owing to the ongoing global crisis, it is now been conducted virtually from the actors’ homes across the US. Emmys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Good Luck to all the Nominees, Shares Throwback Video from the Night She Attended It.

Emmys 2020 is hosted by the popular American television host Jimmy Kimmel. As the event is honouring the best in US prime time television programming as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, there has been some other lovely moments too. There has been a mini-Friends reunion moment where co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox came together. While the die-hard fans of Friends are patiently waiting for the cast to film that long-delayed HBO Max reunion, this mini-reunion definitely left everyone amazed.

It happened right before Jimmy Kimmel announced the nominees for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Just like us, even Jimmy was surprised to see the three lovely Friends having a reunion moment at Jennifer’s house. When the event’s host expressed his surprise to see Courteney with Jennifer, the former responded, “Of course I’m here, we live together”. To that even Jennifer replied to Jimmy saying, “Yeah, we've been roommates since 1994 Jimmy”. Then when Lisa also joins the two lovely ladies, she asks, “Is this live TV?” Emmys 2020 Winners List Live Updates: Succession Wins Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series!

Friends Reunion At Emmys 2020

Well, isn’t it amazing to watch Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox come together amid this pandemic? Stay tuned for further updates!

