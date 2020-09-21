The 72nd Emmy Awards is here and this year, it is quite different. There is no red carpet, no welcoming the winners on stage, no seeing your fave celebs meet and greet each other. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nominees will be sitting in the comforts of their homes with special cameras attached to get their reactions. Jimmy Kimmel, popular comedian and television host, will continue to do the duties of the compere, though it would be quite the task for him. Emmys 2020 Nominations: Jennifer Anniston, Stranger Things, Watchmen, Schitt's Creek Get Nominated in Different Categories.

Among the shows nominated for the Emmys 2020, Succession, Watchmen, Schitt's Creek, have got the maximum number of nominations. The winners will be making the speeches from their homes, with the organisers asking them to make it as fun as possible. As for the winners, Schitt's Creek easily owned the night, as it bagged all the awards - from acting to directing to the writing to the series - in the comedy categories. Watchmen scores the maximum trophies in the Best Limited Series and TV movie category, with Regina King scoring the Best Actress award.

As for the Drama category, HBO's Succession was the big winner scooping Best Actor (for Jeremy Strong) as well as awards for the Writing, Directing and Emmy for the Outstanding Series. Meanwhile Zendaya became the youngest every Emmy Award winner as she took the Best Actress award for her performance in Euphoria. Emmys 2020: Zendaya is all Things Charming in Her Christopher John Rogers Dress for the Ceremony (View Pic).

So without further ado, here are all the winners of the big night.