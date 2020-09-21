So Succession scores again in the Drama category, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series! This is the fourth win for the show in the night, after winning the Best Actor, Best Writing and Best Directing. Congrats to the whole team!
Jason Bateman's acclaimed crime drama series Ozark gets its first Emmy of the night. The lovely Julia Garner wins Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. This is her second Emmy for the same show in two consecutive years.
The Morning Show wins its first Emmy for the night. And it is also the first Emmy ever for actor Billy Crudup, as he wins Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series. Hope this is the first of many more for the underrated actor.
Another win for the acclaimed series Succession. This time it is for the Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, and the winner is Andrij Parekh. So will Succession bag the big one of the night? All bets on that!
The HBO show gets another trophy for the night. For the second consecutive year in the row, Jesse Armstrong won the award for the Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series. Congrats Jeremy!
Whoa! Popular Spider-Man star and Teen sensation Zendaya picked her first Emmy for her lovely performance in Euphoria. She won the Zendaya the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series. Congrats girl!
Succession, already a favourite, wins its first Emmy of the night thanks to actor Jeremy Strong. He takes away the trophy of Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series. Wonder how many more awards will this show take away!
The recipient of this year’s Governors Award is
Tyler Perry and his The Perry Foundation. The award recognises Perry’s unparalleled contributions to shaping television and his sustained commitment to humanitarian efforts.
The pathbreaking and acclaimed reality show, RuPaul's Drag Race scores an Emmy again. The show gets the trophy for the Outstanding Competition Program.
HBO's Watchmen scoops its fourth award for the night. After winning in Best Actress, Supporting Actor and Writing categories, the acclaimed show now gets to win the Outstanding Limited Series.
The 72nd Emmy Awards is here and this year, it is quite different. There is no red carpet, no welcoming the winners on stage, no seeing your fave celebs meet and greet each other. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nominees will be sitting in the comforts of their homes with special cameras attached to get their reactions. Jimmy Kimmel, popular comedian and television host, will continue to do the duties of the compere, though it would be quite the task for him. Emmys 2020 Nominations: Jennifer Anniston, Stranger Things, Watchmen, Schitt's Creek Get Nominated in Different Categories.
Among the shows nominated for the Emmys 2020, Succession, Watchmen, Schitt's Creek, have got the maximum number of nominations. The winners will be making the speeches from their homes, with the organisers asking them to make it as fun as possible. As for the winners, Schitt's Creek easily owned the night, as it bagged all the awards - from acting to directing to the writing to the series - in the comedy categories. Watchmen scores the maximum trophies in the Best Limited Series and TV movie category, with Regina King scoring the Best Actress award.
As for the Drama category, HBO's Succession was the big winner scooping Best Actor (for Jeremy Strong) as well as awards for the Writing, Directing and Emmy for the Outstanding Series. Meanwhile Zendaya became the youngest every Emmy Award winner as she took the Best Actress award for her performance in Euphoria. Emmys 2020: Zendaya is all Things Charming in Her Christopher John Rogers Dress for the Ceremony (View Pic).
So without further ado, here are all the winners of the big night.