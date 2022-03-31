Ewan McGregor over the role has starred in so many amazing movies. From Doctor Sleep to Trainspotting, the actor has done exceptional work all around and amassed a great filmography. McGregor is one of those few actors that fans get extremely passionate about to see in a film, and that’s one thing about him that’s so special. While of course McGregor has a great many roles under his belt, his best to this day is still Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars prequels. Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Ewan McGregor's Jedi Faces off Against the Inquisitors in This New Promo For His Star Wars Disney+ Series! (Watch Video).

McGregor was the second actor to play the role of Kenobi after Alec Guinness and oh boy, did he knock it out of the park. McGregor playing a young Kenobi did a great job in the role, and instantly was declared by fans as the best part about the prequels. Not only that, but many called his performance better than Alec Guinness’. So to celebrate Ewan McGregor’s 51st birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best moments as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Returns as the Fan Favourite Jedi in These New Stills for His Star Wars Disney+ Series! (View Pics).

Fighting Jango Fett (Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones)

The planet of Kamino from a visual standpoint is extremely pretty to look at, so George Lucas made a great decision setting a fight there. Kenobi takes on Jango Fett in this iconic scene after being ambushed by him. The fight is one of the most interesting and entertaining scene of a rather dull film.

Hello There (Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith)

A scene that has been meme’d to death now (it’s a pretty good meme though, I will give it that), Kenobi drops down from a ledge and takes on General Grievous. The cyborg and Jedi get into one of the most exciting fights in the film. It’s a fun scene as Grievous finally meets his end.

Obi-Wan vs Darth Maul (Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace)

One of the most iconic scenes in the franchise, Maul enters the fight to the absolute threatening tune of Duel of Fates by John Williams as he starts putting on a clinic. Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan both are trying their best, but the Sith is just too good. After Maul kills off Qui-Gon, Obi-Wan takes him on and successfully defeats him.

Battle of Heroes (Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith)

This is what the prequels have been leading up to. Anakin’s turn to the dark side is finally complete, and Obi-Wan is the only thing standing in front of him. Both the brothers in arms engage in a fight that shook the galaxy forever. The fight choreography here is some of the best you will ever see. It’s flashy, and its damn entertaining.

You Were My Brother Anakin (Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith)

After Obi-Wan successfully defeats Anakin in a very brutal way, he tells him that he was his brother and he loved him. The scene is heartbreaking because of the history these two have had, and McGregor’s delivery just makes the scene all the more better.

Ewan McGregor brought a great amount of depth to the role of Kenobi, and we can’t wait to see him return again in his own Disney+ series as the character. With this we finish off the list and wish Ewan McGregor a very happy birthday.

