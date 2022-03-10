The long awaited trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally out, and Star Wars fans are in for a treat. Set to the tune of John Williams' Duel of Fates, the teaser sees Obi-Wan look after Luke Skywalker while the Grand Inquisitor hunts him. The end of the trailer also has a tease of Darth Vader that will have any fan excited. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on May 25, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check Out The Trailer For Obi-Wan Kenobi:

