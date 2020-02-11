Ex Couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Bump into Each Other at 2020 Oscars After-Party (View Pic)

Ex Couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at 2020 Oscars After-Party (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Estranged couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston bumped into each other just yet again. After being spotted hugging it out at the SAG awards, Pitt and Anniston came face to face at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Fox News quoted Page Six. The actress congratulated Pitt for his Oscar victory but their meeting was rather brief and didn't last too long. Visual Effects Society Calls Out Academy For Cats Dig at Oscars 2020, Say ‘VFX Is Not a Punchline Or a Proper Scapegoat’.

Pitt, 56, and Anniston, 50, used to be a married couple between the years 2000 and 2005.A user even took to Twitter and expressed enthusiasm about the former couple coming face to face with each other. The person tweeted: "I never thought I'd root for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get back together but... #SAGAwards. Adam Sandler’s Best Actor Award Speech Dissing Oscars 2020 Snub From Independent Spirit Awards Is Going Viral (Watch Video)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at 2020 Oscars After-Party

A Body Language Expert Analyzes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship https://t.co/sbhnxH4Q9l— Prevention Magazine (@PreventionMag) February 10, 2020

"Another optimistic fellow went as far as saying: "I'm fairly sure they will make up and maybe get back together."