Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has given a thumbs up to actor Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. "Rob looks amazing," Gal Gadot said at Elle's Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when she was asked if she had seen the new 'The Batman' trailer, reports variety.com. The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson’s Broody Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz’ Dynamic Catwoman Make a Deadly Combo! (Watch Video).

Gadot said: "I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. And I love Zoe. She looks incredible. She's a sweetheart. She's a talented woman. And I'm so happy to have another female as a comrade." So when does Gadot think we'll see an all-female superhero movie with 'Wonder Woman'? The Batman: New Footage of Robert Pattinson’s DC Film Shown at CinemaCon, Here’s What Fans Have to Say About It.

"That's a good question," she said, reports variety.com. "We should ask (DC Films president) Walter Hamada. Actually, I'm going to write that in my notes to ask him."

