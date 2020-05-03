Game Of Thrones Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Aka ‘The Mountain’ Sets Weightlifting World Record (Watch Video)

Game Of Thrones Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Aka ‘The Mountain’ (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, on “Game of Thrones”, has set a world deadlifting record by lifting 501 kg. The previous record was set by Eddie Hall in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos. Kristofer Hivju Health Update: Game Of Thrones Star Fully Recovered From COVID-19.

Bjornsson, the 2018 World's Strongest Man, broke the record at his gym in his native Iceland on Saturday and livestreamed the historic occasion. "I have no words, what an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I'm a dog with a bone." After Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup Gaffe, Fans Spot a Modern Hydro Flask and Water Bottle in Timothee Chalamet’s Scene from Little Women.

Hafthor Bjornsson Beats the Previous Best Record of 501 Kg

.@ThorBjornsson_ HAS DONE IT! He just deadlifted 1,104 pounds, setting a new world record 😮💪 #TheOcho pic.twitter.com/YQzO5ULZ3S — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2020

He went on to thank his family friends, coaches, fans, sponsors, and even his haters, "all of whom helped this lift be possible."