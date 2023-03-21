Gary Oldman is an amazing actor that throughout the years has delivered us some of the most top-notch performances in movies. Playing characters that all have an internal struggle to them and are extremely good at being someone to root for, Oldman knows how to make the most evil person also seem genuine in a way. Gary Oldman Birthday Special: 5 Best James Gordon Moments of the Actor From The Dark Knight Trilogy!

He is a gifted actor in many ways, and his performances all have been so varied and interesting that it’s a great thing to witness when seeing him on screen. From helping Batman to trying and demolishing an uprising of apes, this is a great filmography of performances. So, to celebrate Gary Oldman turning 65, here are five of his best performances.

Sirius Black (The Harry Potter Movies)

Oldman took up the role of Sirius Black, a man wrongly accused, and became an instant fan favourite. Being introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and then making another appearance in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Oldman knocked it out of the park and delivered a great character.

George Smiley (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy)

Following in the steps of Alec Guinness is a huge task and yet Oldman was able to make it seem effortless. Playing George Smiley, an agent brought out of retirement to investigate a mole in the Circus, Oldman made this film worth it.

Winston Churchill (Darkest Hour)

Being put into heavy layers of makeup, Oldman portrayed the role of Winston Churchill with some great attention to detail. Set around the Second World War focusing on Churchill refusing to come to a peace treaty with the Nazis, the film is a great exploration of the late Prime Minister with OIdman’s performance being a knockout.

Jim Gordon (The Dark Knight Trilogy)

Portraying the only honest cop in Gotham in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, Oldman was perhaps the first actor to fully flesh out the role. A great chemistry with Batman and a man who just wants to do the right thing and fix the system, Oldman did justice by this old comic book character.

Dreyfus (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes)

Even though he was playing the human antagonist of the film, Oldman brought some great emotion to this role. A character that you can understand where he is coming from, Oldman was able to portray his duality quite well and that easily makes this perhaps his best work yet. Harry Potter Actor Gary Oldman Subtly Hints His Retirement.

Gary Oldman is truly a gifted actor, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).