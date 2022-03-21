Playing some really great villains in his tenure as an actor, Gary Oldman clearly made himself to be the perfect “bad guy” in Hollywood. From playing Dreyfus in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes to Count Dracula in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Oldman definitely has had many iconic roles under his belt. He is great at playing villains you can sympathise with, and that really speaks for the amount of talent he has. While Oldman has portrayed so many great villains, his most popular to date has been of the heroic cop, Jim Gordon. Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Being ‘Starstruck’ by Gary Oldman at the Age of 9.

Playing the iconic role in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, Oldman embodied the character. His dynamic with Christian Bale’s Batman was great and it felt like watching the character ripped straight out of the comics. So to celebrate Gary Oldman’s 64the birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best moments as Jim Gordon. Mank Trailer: Gary Oldman’s Herman J Mankiewicz Races Against Time to Script ‘Citizen Kane’ in This David Fincher Film (Watch Video).

Rooftop Conversation (The Dark Knight)

In a scene that’s ripped out straight from Batman: The Long Halloween, we see Harvey Dent and Gordon argue about corruption in the police force while Batman just listens. Oldman is amazing in this scene as it showcases how he is out of options.

Ending (Batman Begins)

The ending of this movie shows us that Batman and Gordon are finally at that point where they can trust each other. Oldman’s amazing chemistry with Bale is showcased and it’s on full display. With the movie teasing Joker’s appearance, it really is ending for the ages.

Please Don’t Hurt My Child (The Dark Knight)

After Harvey successfully corners Gordon and has his family at gunpoint, he aims the gun at his son. Gordon pleads with Harvey to leave his son and aim the gun at him, but Harvey leaves everything up to chance. Oldman showcases his amazing range in this scene as it creates an intense environment.

Shackles (The Dark Knight Rises)

When Bane reveals the truth about Harvey Dent, Gordon’s lie finally comes out. This causes Blake to question Gordon which prompts to reveal what happened. He goes on to defend Batman saying how the city needed a hero. Oldman’s range is mighty impressive in this scene.

Ending Monologue (The Dark Knight)

After Batman kills Harvey Dent while trying to save Gordon’s child, he tells Gordon to put the cops on him as the city deserves a hero, and Dent can be that fallen hero. Gordon understands what has to be done, and sets the dogs on him. The scene is unlike any ending in a superhero film as Oldman gives a very powerful monologue.

Gary Oldman has given us so many great performances, but this was one that really cemented him as one of the best actors working today. With this we finish off the list and wish Oldman a very happy birthday.

