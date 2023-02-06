Rapper Bad Bunny brought his record-breaking World's Hottest Tour to the 2023 Grammys stage, performing a mash-up of "El Apagon" and "Despues De La Playa" at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Puerto Rican reggaetón titan kicked off his set off-stage and was backed by a live band who shook the venue with the vibrations of infectious merengue beats that brought stars like Jack Harlow and Taylor Swift to their feet, reports Variety. Grammys 2023 Winners: Harry Styles, Beyonce, Adele, Lizzo and More Win Big at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full Winner List.

Dancers dressed in colourful dresses and big caricature heads floated through the audience while Bad Bunny blasted through his performance. The CBS broadcast could barely keep up with his fiery cadence, however, writing 'Singing in Non-English' as captions during the performance. "Que viva la musica Latina!" the singer exclaimed towards the end of his performance. Grammys 2023: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Hug and Have a Small Chat Together During the Awards Show (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Bad Bunny cantando “Despues De La Playa” y poniendo a bailar a Taylor Swift esta noche en los #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/hNk6NJzujC — Archive Bad Bunny (@ArchiveBenito) February 6, 2023

As per Variety, "Un Verano Sin Ti", Bad Bunny's fourth solo studio effort, made Grammys history this year with its album of the year nomination. The 23-song set is the first all-Spanish language album to be nominated in the coveted category. Preceding the 65th annual Grammy ceremony, Bad Bunny will make Coachella history as the first Latin headliner for the upcoming festival this April.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2023 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).