The Grammys for 2023 are right around the corner and will be airing live from Los Angeles. They will be presented by Jill Biden, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain. Beyonce is leading the list with nine nominations, followed closely by Kendrick Lamar and Adele, with eight and seven noms respectively. Grammys 2023: Jill Biden, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain Among Presenters For the Award Ceremony.

Exciting performances are lined up by talented artists like Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Some new categories have also been announced which is thrilling as well. So if you want to tune in, here's where and when you can watch the Grammys for 2023 online. Grammy Awards 2023: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Many Others To Perform at the Grammys on February 5.

When and Where to Watch the 65th Grammy Awards

The Grammys will stream live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5 at 5pm PT and 8pm ET. Viewers can catch the broadcast through live streams including live.GRAMMY.com. US audiences can also view the broadcast on CBS. It will also stream live on Paramount+ for which subscriptions are available.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2023 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).