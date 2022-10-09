Guillermo del Toro has made a huge name for himself when it comes to the realm of making gothic horror. With bringing us characters that feel like they are pulled out straight from one’s nightmares, his mind is filled with unrivaled creativity the likes of which we hardly get to see. Being a master of his craft, Guillermo del Toro has always been an artist that has loved and cherished the creative endeavours of filmmaking, and his work speaks for it. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Trailer: Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln's Macabre Horror Series to Release on Netflix on October 25! (Watch Video).

With making movies that have never failed in bringing us the frights and thrills, del Toro has always done something really creative that always sticks out. His career is filled with various instances like that, and on his 58th birthday, we want to highlight those films of his that show off his most creative aspects as a filmmaker. Let’s take a look at the five films we will be talking about.

Crimson Peak

While the plot largely feels similar in a way, Crimson Peak highly benefits from the touch of Guillermo del Toro. With a star-studded cast lead by Mia Wasikowska, the film is a gothic romance tale that sees an aspiring author travel to a mansion and figure out the ghostly visions that have been haunting her.

Pacific Rim

In an era of dimly lit blockbusters, Guillermo del Toro brought us Pacific Rim. A neon-soaked adventure that sees robots as tall as skyscrapers punch a Kaiju, this is a blockbuster that truly revels in its city-levelling fights. With Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba and more leading the cast, this is a film that definitely hit hard.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

With the original Hellboy, Guillermo del Toro had already taken a few liberties with the source material, but in the sequel, he went all out. You could tell he really wanted to leave his own mark on Hellboy, and sure did he. With the film reaching an iconic status among the fans of the comic books, people still are demanding a third film to round off the trilogy.

The Shape of Water

Landing him his first Oscar, The Shape of Water is a romantic fantasy film that sees the creature of water fall in love with a woman. With the art style and creature design being an impeccable standout, del Toro handles this story with the utmost care and delivers a well-rounded story that feels complete.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Coming on to the visionary’s magnum opus, Pan’s Labyrinth is by far one of the most creative things he has done. Taking place five years after the Spanish Civil War, the film blends reality and fantasy as Ofelia interacts with a faun-like creature in an abandoned labyrinth. With a monster design that gave everyone the frights back in the day, this is a film that surely lends itself to the director’s idiosyncratic approach to filmmaking. Pinocchio: Guillermo del Toro Breaks Down the Stop-Motion Animation in This New BTS Clip of His Netflix Animated Film! (Watch Video).

Guillermo del Toro truly is one of the most creative filmmakers working today, and cinema is all the better for it. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

