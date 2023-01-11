After winning the Golden Globe for Animated Film for his Pinocchio, the two-time Oscar winner Guillermo Del Toro was asked backstage if he had any concerns about the state of moviegoing. Del Toro's horror epic Nightmare Alley, which was nominated for four Oscars, grossed just over $11 million at the domestic box office last year. The filmmaker recently shared how Pinocchio was rejected by every major motion picture studio over the last 10 years before the streamer bet on it, reports Deadline. Golden Globe Awards 2023: Blonde Nominee Ana De Armas Stuns as She Walks Red Carpet In Floor-Length Silver Studded Black Gown (Watch Video).

Del Toro expressed a practical confidence about the future of cinema."Everybody wants a definition when we're in middle of transition and change and a crisis at the same time," the Mexican Oscar winner said. "We just survived the transformation of delivery, the arrival of a pandemic and everybody thinks we should define where we're going in a year or two," he continued. Golden Globe 2023: Did You Know RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Was Shot Outside Residence of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?.

"It will define itself in the incoming decade. And the most important thing is to keep the size of the idea big." "We're worried about the size of the screen," said Del Toro, however, despite whether films debuted in theatres or streaming, "this year's full of ambition and big swings and larges movies", the director added, are "varied and rich." Del Toro's outlook on the future of the big screen: "We need a little bit of history to talk about (it) with a little certainty."

