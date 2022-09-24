During Netflix's Tudum global fan event, Guillermo del Toro surprised fans by taking them behind-the-scenes for his upcoming animated film, Pinocchio. Showcasing the work gone in creating the stop-motion adventure, Guillermo del Toro shared the vision behind the project and what he wants to achieve. Starring Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann and more, Pinocchio releases in December, on Netflix. Pinocchio Teaser Trailer: Guillermo del Toro’s Heartwarming Reinvention of the Classic Tale Is Set To Release in December (Watch Video).

Watch the Clip:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)