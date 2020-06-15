Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Gwyneth Paltrow Discussed Divorce From Chris Martin With Her Holistic Dentist

Hollywood IANS| Jun 15, 2020 08:01 PM IST
Gwyneth Paltrow Discussed Divorce From Chris Martin With Her Holistic Dentist
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ex Husband Chris Martin (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow says she talked about her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin with a holistic dentist. Paltrow shared that her holistic dentist, Sherry Sami, a dual specialist in paediatric dentistry and orthodontics, taught her and her children -- Apple, 16, and Moses, 14 -- how to "heal" following the divorce, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "That's what I think they mean in the Bible when they talk about the sins of the father. You know it's really like the weaknesses that we pass down generation to generation without understanding that without a shift in consciousness and without bringing awareness and healing our own stuff," Paltrow said while speaking to Sami on "The Goop Podcast". Gwyneth Paltrow Gets ‘Moral Support’ of Kids During Work From Home Amid COVID-19 Crisis (View Pic)

The actress said Sami spoke to her during her state of her emotional shock in order to help her treat her children, and to help them "gain a deeper understanding of holistic dentistry and the different elements that can provide healing". Paltrow recalled the first time she visited Sami along with her children. Gwyneth Paltrow Believes She Is a Failed Mother For Making Her Daughter Cry During a Road Rage Incident,

"I remember the first time I came to see you and I brought Apple and Moses, gosh it was a long time ago. I remember going to talk to you in your office and sitting down with you and you were asking me all these questions about, you know, my emotional trauma and my marriage which was going through a really hard time, and then we all know how that ended." "I thought, 'Why is this amazing lovely dentist orthodontist asking me about my childhood trauma and what's going on in my marriage?'" Paltrow and Martin divorced in 2016.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

