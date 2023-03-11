Actress Hannah Waddingham, best known for her role in Ted Lasso, will be seen in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two. Christopher McQuarrie, the writer of the two upcoming Dead Reckoning films, revealed the casting on his Instagram account on Friday, reports Variety. He captioned the photo of Waddingham with a cryptic tease, writing "#GodSpeed #DeadReckoning." Franchise star Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in this summer's seventh, and penultimate, installment of his long-standing, action-packed franchise. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two: Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer Join Tom Cruise's Action Franchise Finale, First Look at Characters Revealed! (View Pic).

Variety previously reported that he was filming the eighth movie aboard a US aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea, which is where the photo of Waddingham appears to be taken. Dead Reckoning Part One, is set to hit theatres on July 14, 2023, and the final film, currently titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, is already scheduled less than a year later for June 28, 2024. Waddingham joins the Mission: Impossible family as a newcomer. Stars Ving Rhames, who plays Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg's Benjji Dunn and Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust are all returning for Dead Reckoning Part One.

The seventh film has a few blasts from the past, including Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, a black-market arms dealer who's the daughter of Max Mitsopolis, played by Vanessa Redgraves in the first Mission: Impossible in 1996. Henry Czerny also returns as Eugene Kittridge, the former director of the IMF who's mysteriously back from the original Mission: Impossible. Mission Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part Two: Tom Cruise Films Scenes on US Aircraft Carrier.

Check The Post Here:

There's also Hayley Atwell, Shea Wigham, Frederick Schmidt and Esai Morales, who plays the villain. Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Davis, Marcin Dorocinski, Lampros Kalfuntzos, Mariela Garriga and Antonio Bustorff are also featured in the cast.On Ted Lasso, Waddingham won an Emmy in 2021 for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Season 3 of the hit soccer comedy premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15.

