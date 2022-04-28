Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has addressed speculation over his love life and insisted the idea of defining his sexuality in a public way is "outdated". Speaking to Better Homes and Gardens magazine, Styles said: "I've been really open with it with my friends, but that's my personal experience; it's mine. Don’t Worry Darling: Cinemacon Footage of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles’ Film Features Steamy Sex Scenes – Reports.

"The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking." The 28-year-old star, whose new album 'Harry's House' drops on May 20, also discussed his experiences with fame, and how he's been able to remain grounded despite becoming a household name around the world. Lizzo Joins Harry Styles Onstage During Coachella Weekend 2 (Watch Video).

Styles said: "My producer keeps asking me when I'm going to have my big breakdown. The most honest version I can think of is, I didn't grow up in poverty by any means, but we didn't have much money, and I had an expectation of what I could achieve in life. "I feel like everything else has been a bonus, and I am so lucky."

The singer candidly said there was a long period where he was "terrified" of his career coming to an end because he didn't "necessarily" know who he was without music. He added: "There were so many years where, for me, especially in the band and the first few years coming out of it, I'd just been terrified of it ending, because I didn't necessarily know who I was if I didn't do music." In 2019, Harry discussed his sexuality and insisted he's not "sitting on an answer" to keep it from people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).