IMAX has long been a benchmark for immersive movie-going, often serving as a deciding factor for casual audiences seeking a premium big-screen experience. Recent releases such as F1, Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have seen box office boosts thanks to IMAX screenings, especially when the films are shot with IMAX cameras, as is the case with Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Odyssey. Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' Shot Entirely on IMAX Film.

Given IMAX’s role in reigniting interest in the theatrical experience, many were surprised by its decision to host an AI-focused short film festival.

Runway’s AIFF 2025

The event - Runway’s AIFF (AI-Assisted Film Festival) - is dedicated to promoting short films created entirely with artificial intelligence, providing them with a prestigious platform.

Experience the world's best AI-assisted short films exclusively in IMAX for a one-day global storytelling event. Get tickets now to Runway's 2025 AI Film Festival. https://t.co/rd5ZIxeEGh pic.twitter.com/1MhDtuJyAU — IMAX (@IMAX) July 28, 2025

Despite IMAX's social media description of the festival as a 'one-day global storytelling event,' it will actually run for four days starting August 17, 2025, and feature ten films. The jury includes filmmakers and producers such as Gaspar Noé, Harmony Korine, and Jane Rosenthal.

What's an AI-Assisted Movie?

An AI-assisted movie is a film that uses artificial intelligence tools in one or more stages of production, such as scripting, animation, visual effects (VFX), editing, or even generating performances. Unlike fully AI-generated films (which are rare), AI-assisted movies leverage machine learning and other AI technologies to enhance or automate certain aspects of filmmaking while still relying on human creativity for direction and decision-making.

How Cinephiles Reacted to IMAX-Hosted AI-Assisted Film Festival

Cinephiles online have reacted with dismay, viewing IMAX’s embrace of AI-generated films as a betrayal of cinema. The use of AI in recent films and TV series has already provoked intense backlash from creatives and audiences. For instance, Marvel’s Secret Invasion drew heavy criticism for using AI to create its opening credits sequence. Secret Invasion Controversy: VFX Studio Responds Over AI Intro in Marvel’s New Series, Says ‘No Artists Jobs Were Replaced’.

'One Ticket for the IMAX AI Film Festival'

"one ticket for the imax ai film festival please"

'Pathetic'

Are we actually being serious right now? Pathetic man

'Have You Ever Heard of Shame?'

"AI Film Festival" have you ever heard of shame?

'Pelted With Rotten Vegetables'

You should be pelted with rotten vegetables

'Boycott This Shit'

'Shame on You'

Many film lovers see cinema as a deeply human art form. When AI is used in writing, animation, or deepfake performances, they believe it strips away the emotional depth and intentionality that come from human creators. There are also concerns about job displacement for writers, animators, and VFX artists and the exploitation of existing creative works to train AI models.

Yet not everyone is opposed. Filmmakers like Shekhar Kapur have been vocal in championing AI as a potential revolution in storytelling, seeing it as a powerful tool for creative innovation. The debate remains polarising: Is IMAX fostering the future of cinema or undermining the artistry that defines it?

