Hawkeye is intended to be the fifth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in the lead, the first two episodes has been premiered today (November 24) on Disney+. Jeremy has reprised his role as Clint Barton from the film series, whereas Hailee as joined the cast as Kate Bishop. Hawkeye Early Reactions: Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner’s Solid Performances in This Disney+ Series Are Winning Hearts!

Hawkeye produced by Marvel Studios has opened to positive reviews for the impeccable performances of the star cast and for the action sequences as well. While there are many yet to watch the series, looks like Hawkeye has become the latest victim of online piracy. There has been numerous times when celebs across industries have urged audience to say a no to online piracy. Despite taking stringent actions against piracy sites, it still manages to leak films and series on the day of its release.

Hawkeye has been leaked on numerous torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for audience to watch. Hawkeye Review: Hailee Steinfeld Makes A Mark, Critics Call the Show MCU’s ‘Most Grounded Series’.

Hawkeye Trailer

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Hawkeye 2021 Full Series Download, Hawkeye Tamilrockers, Hawkeye Tamilrockers HD Download, Hawkeye Series Download Pagalworld, Hawkeye Series Download Filmyzilla, Hawkeye Series Download Openload, Hawkeye Series Download Tamilrockers, Hawkeye Series Download Movierulz, Hawkeye Series Download 720p, Hawkeye Series Download 480p, Hawkeye Full Series Download bolly4u, Hawkeye Full Series Download Filmyzilla, Hawkeye Full Series Watch Online, and many more is typed to watch the pirated version of the series.

This isn’t the first time any series or film has been leaked online and made available to binge-watch for free. There are several Hindi, English and other regional languages films and series that have fallen prey to online piracy. It is sad to see the efforts of filmmakers, actors and other team members’ efforts going down in vain due to such illegal acts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2021 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).