Marvel Studios' Hawkeye has finally premiered on Disney Plus with two episodes today (November 24). After the initial debut, subsequent episodes will be out each Wednesday. The original new series is set in post-blip New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), has a seemingly simple mission to get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. 'Hawkeye' Trailer Promises Action-packed Christmas.

Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. The critics happened to see the show before it could be available for the fans, and have only good things about the show. While Hailee has impressed everyone with her performance, the show has also been declared the 'most grounded series' by critics.

Check Out What The Critics Have To Say About The Series:

NDTV: "Hawkeye the series is like Renner in real life. The 50-year-old California native has never hidden his disinterest in going up the Hollywood ladder. Renner has always prioritised his (real) family over work — his on-screen persona could probably learn a thing or two — even going so far to tell Marvel that they could recast his role if his schedule didn't work for them. The new Marvel series is clever and fitting in some ways. Hawkeye's presence in the Avengers has been mocked at times."

The Hollywood Reporter: "Hawkeye rewards longtime fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to storylines built on the ones that have come before, the series is littered with just-for-fun references like Rogers the Musical, a cheesy Broadway show that turns Captain America’s most famous catchphrase into a chorus. You could probably enjoy the buddy comedy action beats of Hawkeye without much caring about what’s happening in the rest of the MCU, though all those Easter eggs can feel like pointed invitations to start."

Collider: "Hawkeye wouldn’t work without seeing the pain and history of this character, and when balanced with Bishop’s attitude and the Christmas setting, Hawkeye manages to tell a story about the physical and mental wounds of Barton, while still maintaining a spirit of festive joy and warmth. He may be the last of the original Avengers to get his own story, but Hawkeye makes it worth the wait."

Forbes: "The action isn’t much, at least not in the first two episodes, but it’s also scaled-to-TV even while at least being “bigger” than Netflix’s infamous “hallway punch-fest” showdowns. I’m sure there will be initial complaints that the whole “Clint ran around the world murdering criminals” thing isn’t exactly harped upon, and we’ll see if that becomes more than a glancing subtext, and I’m assuming the events of Black Widow’s post-credit cookie will eventually come into play, but for now Hawkeye is closer in spirit to a Danny Bilson/Paul De Meo 90’s-era network TV superhero show than an MCU epic on the small screen. And for now, that’s fine." Hawkeye Trailer Song It's The Most Wonderful Time: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know All About Christmas Track Played in First Promo of Jeremy Renner’s Marvel Series!

The Verge: "Not everything about Hawkeye works — its serious moments can come off a little heavy-handed, like some “Thanos was right” graffiti in a bathroom, and I’m not fully sold on the Christmas theme just yet — but its first two episodes leave a solid initial impression. Like the best of the MCU on Disney Plus so far, including WandaVision and Loki, Hawkeye stands on its own just enough to largely avoid superhero fatigue. That could change as the show continues and connects more to the overarching MCU. But early on, it manages to make a show about the least-fun Avenger into something with a surprising amount of heart and humor."

The series, created by Jonathan Igla, the series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2021 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).