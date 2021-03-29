Priyanka Chopra has been on The Jimmy Fallon Show a couple of times. Most of the time, she has been seen answering questions while taking a shot. But there's one time when she taught the host to play Holi and have thandai. That's one of the most amazing moments for American Television. Westerners have always associated India with the land of colours and Holi epitomises that thought. Now Fallon has wished everyone for Holi with this throwback video with PC. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has an Apt Answer for a Fan Who Is Upset About Not Being Invited to Her Wedding

The video has Priyanka having Thandai with Fallon and also playing Holi. The look on his face when she puts colours on his face even when he was trying to dodge it is all of us. Haven't we all tried to protect ourselves from getting smeared by it?

Every time we have watched this video we have wondered, did that Thandai have bhaang too? Guess we will never know and that makes us believe, it did have a bit of it. The shock on Fallon's face when he fails to match up to PC's speed of putting colours on his face is pure GOLD! Well, we Indians have years of experience, Mr. Fallon!

