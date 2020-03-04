Ryan Reynolds Does It Again, Pokes Fun At Hugh Jackman's Wolverine On Logan's 3rd Anniversary With a Deadpool 2 Video

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's Logan's third anniversary while Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to celebrate it, his good friend Ryan Reynolds also took this opportunity to troll the actor once again with his hilarious post. Reynolds and Jackman are known for their tongue-in-cheek banter on social media and the Logan anniversary seemed like just another reason for Reynolds to poke fun at this friend. Logan which released in 2017 featured Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine for the last time and it was considered to be the most fitting finale to his iconic comic book character. The film has also been hailed as one of the greatest comic book adaptations and received a lot of love from the audiences. Ryan Reynolds Declares 'Truce' Between Him And Hugh Jackman But The Wolverine Actor Still Thinks Reynolds Is An A*&%@le! [Watch Video].

Sharing pictures from his Wolverine days where he was seen flaunting his chiselled abs, Jackman wrote, "3 years ago ... on this day. LOGAN was released. #thankyou for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and, the role of a lifetime! #xmen #wolverine #logan." Of course, fans of the star are thrilled about this left comments such as "Legend" on his pictures.

Check Out Hugh Jackman's Post Here:

Although later, Ryan Reynolds in his true style, took on Jackman's Wolverine with a post that had a major Deadpool 2 connection. Giving Jackman an anniversary gift, Reynolds shared a video from Deadpool 2 which referenced the death of Wolverine. Sharing the video, Reynolds wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been 3 years since #Logan. The third anniversary is wood, right?" Deadpool 3: Oscar-Winner Taika Waititi Might Direct Ryan Reynolds’ Superhero Film.

Check Out Ryan Reynolds' Post Here:

This is, of course, the nth time that Reynolds has trolled Jackman. Fans of both the stars love their banter and are always entertained with their funny posts about each other.