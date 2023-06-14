Though the pair were spotted out and about multiple times together in New York City and Los Angeles sharing some PDA - including at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in New Jersey in late May - reports surfaced in early June that they'd broken up once again. As per People, on June 9, Mendes released a new song, "What the Hell Are We Dying For?", which contained lyrics that many fans thought seemed to hint at a split. Shawn Mendes Releases New Song 'What the Hell Are We Dying for?' About Climate Change Following Canadian Wildfires.

The "When You're Gone" singer opened up about the song's inspiration to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, and explained that he'd written the track while struggling with feelings about his love life, among other things. For her part, Cabello appeared to hint at their short-lived reunion in a snippet of a song she shared to social media in April, shortly after Coachella. An official statement from both Cabello and Mendes is awaited.