Pop icon Sia, known for guarding her private life, has made headlines after being spotted on what looked like a cosy dinner date with Harry Jowsey, the 28-year-old star of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle. The two were seen walking hand-in-hand after dining at Ca Del Sole in Los Angeles over the weekend, instantly sparking dating rumours and a wave of online buzz. Netflix Announces New Reality Shows: Nick Viall to Host Age-Gap Dating Show.

Sia and Harry Jowsey Seen Hand-in-Hand – See Post

While celebrity pairings are nothing new, the 21-year age difference between the 49-year-old Chandelier singer and the much younger social media star took fans by surprise. Social media erupted with disbelief, amusement, and curiosity. “This is the most random relationship,” one fan wrote on X, while another quipped, “Sia lowkey does seem like she could be a sugar momma lol.” 'The Fall Guy': Hollywood A-listers Embrace Nostalgia at LA Premiere.

From Mysterious Diva to Reality TV Romance?

Sia, who often hides her face in public and keeps her personal life far from the spotlight, seemed relaxed during the outing. She wore a long-sleeve black dress paired with brown leopard boots and styled her signature blonde locks into two French braids. Jowsey kept things casual in an olive green co-ord over a white tee. The two walked side by side after dinner, even holding hands, which was enough to get fans talking and speculating. “Well, that’s a duo we didn’t have on the 2024 bingo card,” joked a user on social media.

Sia’s Recent Divorce and Private Family Life

The sighting comes just months after Sia quietly filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Bernad, ending their two-year marriage. The pop star requested primary custody of their 15-month-old son, Somersault Wonder Bernad, though she agreed to allow Bernad visitation rights. Their relationship and their son was kept extremely private, with Sia never publicly confirming the child’s birth. Before Dan Bernad, Sia was briefly married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, whom she wed in 2014. Their marriage ended in 2016. In addition to her son, Sia also adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019 who had aged out of the foster care system. She has since become a grandmother after one of her sons welcomed twins. ‘Cheap Thrills’ Singer Sia Files for Divorce From Daniel Bernad After 2 Years of Marriage, Seeks Legal and Physical Custody of Their Baby Boy Somersault.

Is This a New Romance or Just Friendly Vibes?

This isn’t the first time Sia has been spotted with someone new since her divorce. Back in March 2025, she was photographed walking with a bearded mystery man and later seen with him again at Katy Perry’s Lifetime of Songs concert in Inglewood.

